Anthony Mackie to Star in ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series From Sony

Anthony Mackie is leaping from the Marvel universe into an adaptation of a classic video game.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star will play a lead role in and executive produce a TV adaptation of Twisted Metal, the long-running Sony PlayStation game series. Mackie is set to play John Doe, a milkman with no memory of his past who’s offered a chance at a better life — if he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Production are developing the project and will take it to potential buyers in the near future.

“We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny and compelling as John Doe. Fortunately for us, he agreed,” said Glenn Adilman, executive vp comedy development at Sony Pictures TV.

Added PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash, “We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we’re creating.”

The potential series is based on an original idea by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The buddy action comedy will follow Mackie’s character and his sidekick, a trigger-happy car thief, as they face down threats ranging from savage marauders to a deranged, ice cream truck-driving clown.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) is writing and will executive produce with Reese and Wernick; Will Arnett and Marc Forman via their Electric Avenue banner; Peter Principato of Artists First; Mackie and his longtime manager Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; PlayStation Productions’ Qizilbash and Carter Swan; and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst.

Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment. Smith is with Verve and 3Arts.