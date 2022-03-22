Antoine Fuqua Inks Paramount Overall TV Deal

Antoine Fuqua is expanding his relationship with Paramount.

The Mayor of Kingstown exec producer and his Hill District Media banner has inked an overall deal with Paramount. Fuqua will work with Chris McCarthy’s MTV Entertainment Studios and David Glasser’s 101 Studios to create and develop scripted and unscripted fare for the company behind the Paramount+ drama.

“Developing a continued partnership with Paramount & 101 Studios is a huge honor and I am looking forward to working together on a new slate of projects,” he said. “They are great partners to work with on Mayor of Kingstown and share in the vision of what’s to come for Hill District Media.”

Kingstown, from creator Taylor Sheridan, launched in November and, per the streamer, ranked as the top original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the former CBS All Access was rebranded a year ago as a hub for all things ViacomCBS. The streamer used the linear strength of the Kevin Costner Western to launch Kingstown, driving viewers to Paramount+ for subsequent episodes.

“From Training Day to South Paw, and now Mayor of Kingstown, Antoine is one of the greats,” said McCarthy, CEO at Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with him and have MTV Entertainment Studios as his new TV home.”

The Paramount pact also reunites Fuqua with 101 Studios following his work on Kingstown. 101 Studios will serve as the production partner on all of his TV projects under the pact. “Antoine is a prolific and impactful storyteller, a fantastic collaborator and an all-around great human,” Glasser said. “We are honored to be partnering with him and Hill District Media along with our frequent cohorts at Paramount.”

On the film side, Fuqua has a first-look pact with Netflix. His credits also include The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer franchise and several others. Fuqua is represented by LBI Entertainment and Matt Johnson.