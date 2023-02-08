SAG Awards Names Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as Ambassadors

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson have been named ambassadors for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

SAG Awards ambassadors are “actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers,” according to organizers. “These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

As part of their duties, Gentry and Richardson will present on the Feb. 26 awards show and give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony. They also will participate in various SAG Awards preshow events, including the SAG Awards ambassador dinner, which will take place Feb. 16 at Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood by SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone.

Gentry stars as Ginny on Netflix’s hit series Ginny & Georgia, which earned her an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for best breakthrough performance. Her other credits include the Netflix film Candy Jar and a guest starring role on Netflix’s Raising Dion.

Gentry also is a mental health advocate, participating in Mental Health America and IDONTMIND’s Our Future in Mind mental health summit, which offered virtual training for students to learn mental health awareness and advocacy skills.

Richardson starred in the second season of HBO’s acclaimed The White Lotus and in the HBO Max film Unpregnant. Her other credits include Columbus and Montana Story. She can next be seen in the Netflix film adaptation of the book Love at First Sight.

Richardson’s role in the film Five Feet Apart prompted her to become a supporter of the Claire’s Place Foundation, which provides assistance to the families of children and to individuals diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

The SAG Awards will air live on Netflix’s YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Winners are voted on by 122,600 SAG-AFTRA members. The show will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.