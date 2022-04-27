Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao Book ‘Afterparty’ Return at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has filled out the cast for season two of The Afterparty — including two holdovers from the show’s first run.

Sam Richardson and Zöe Chao will reprise their roles in the murder-mystery comedy, joining fellow returning star Tiffany Haddish. The series from creator Chris Miller has also added seven new actors to the ensemble: Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, Paul Walter Hauser, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu.

The Afterparty’s first season revolved around the murder of a pop singer (Dave Franco) as a group of former high school classmates gathered for an afterparty following their 15-year reunion. Each episode was told from the point of view of a different character, and in the style of a different film or TV genre (musical, romantic comedy, action movie and thriller among them).

Season two — which will run for 10 episodes, two more than the first season — will find Haddish’s Detective Danner investigating a murder that takes place at a wedding. Richardson and Chao will once again play Aniq and Zoe, who amid the investigation sparked a romantic relationship.

Other than character names, details on the new cast members’ roles are being kept under wraps. Perkins (Apple’s Truth Be Told, Sharp Objects) plays Isabel. Woods (Silicon Valley) plays Edgar. Liu (Better Call Saul, Hacks) plays Grace. Hauser (Cobra Kai, Cruella) will play Travis. Konkle (Pen15) plays Hannah. Whitehall (Jungle Cruise) plays Sebastian. Wu (Netflix’s Away) plays Vivian.

Miller and his producing partner Phil Lord executive produce The Afterparty via their Lord Miller company. Anthony King (Search Party) also exec produces and will serve as co-showrunner with Miller on season two. Lord Miller’s Aubrey Lee is a producer. TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord Miller has an overall deal, produce the series.