‘Bad Sisters’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will spend more time with its group of Bad Sisters.

The tech behemoth’s streaming service has ordered a second season of its dark comedy/murder mystery Bad Sisters, co-created by and starring Sharon Horgan. The renewal comes comes a few weeks after the conclusion of the 10-episode first season, which has earned mostly positive reviews from critics (The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han called it “never boring” but also “slightly less than the sum of its parts”). Apple TV+ doesn’t self-report any viewing data, and the show did not break into Nielsen’s streaming top 10 during its run.

“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right,” Horgan said in a statement. ”The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”

Bad Sisters stars Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as a close-knit quintet of sisters who come together to try to get rid of the abusive husband (Claes Bang) of Duff’s character. The cast also features Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn.

The series is based on a Flemish series titled Clan; Horgan, who has a first-look deal with Apple, developed Bad Sisters with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (New Girl, United States of Tara). They executive produce with Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford of Horgan’s Merman banner; and Clan creator Malin-Sarah Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol of Caviar (Cheer, Sound of Metal).