‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Alums Join Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’

Apple TV+ is rounding out the cast of its forthcoming series Sugar.

The show, produced in house at Apple Studios, has added Dennis Boutsikaris, Alex Hernandez, Lindsay Pulsipher, James Cromwell and Anna Gunn to the cast. The five actors join the previously cast Colin Farrell, who will play the lead role, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan.

Apple is keeping a lid on details about the series so far, describing Sugar only as a “genre-bending” series; it’s reportedly a present-day take on a private eye story. As such, there are no descriptors for the roles the five newly cast actors will play. Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Hernandez (Apple’s Invasion, UnReal) and Pulsipher (True Blood, Justified) will all be series regulars, and Emmy winners Cromwell (Succession, Babe) and Gunn (Breaking Bad) will recur.

Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, The Cell) created Sugar and executive produces with director Fernando Meirelles (City of God), Farrell, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. Kinberg’s Genre Films also produces Invasion for the streamer, which has renewed the show for a second season.

Boutsikaris is repped by AKA Talent Agency and Main Title Entertainment; Hernandez by A3 Artists Agency, HCKR Agency and Brookside Artists Management; Pulsipher by Elevate Entertainment, Buchwald and Kopeikin Law; Cromwell by Paradigm; and Gunn by Gersh.