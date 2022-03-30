Apple’s ‘City on Fire’ Adds Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman

Apple TV+’s series City on Fire, from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, is filling out its cast.

Production on the New York-set drama, based on a novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, has begun. Nine actors — Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell — have joined the previously cast Chase Sui Wonders and Wyatt Oleff.

City on Fire comes from Apple Studios and scored a straight-to-series order in June 2021. The drama will track what happens after an NYU student is shot to death in Central Park on July 4, 2003. Samantha (Wonders, HBO Max’s Generation) is alone, and there are no witnesses and scant physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Oleff (the It movies) also stars as Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who will stop at nothing to find out what happened.

Kirke (Girls) will play Regan, the daughter of a Manhattan real estate scion who wants to succeed on her own. Zukerman (The Lost Symbol) plays her husband, Keith, whose charm helps him fail upward.

Tortorella (Younger) will play William, a brilliant but self-destructive artist, and Clyde will play his boyfriend, Mercer, who moved to New York from Georgia to be a writer and express his true self.

Musician Milner plays Nicky Chaos, a charismatic activist who leads a group dedicated to fighting the one percent. Doke plays Sewer Girl, a member of Nicky’s crew. Abtahi (American Gods, The Mandalorian) plays Detective Ali Parsa and Munroe (FBI) plays Detective PJ McFadden, who are assigned to Samantha’s case. Mitchell (Joe vs. Carole, Shrill) plays Amory, a powerful and charming Manhattan executive.

Schwartz and Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.) are writing all eight episodes of City on Fire and executive producing via their Fake Empire banner, which has a unique, streaming-only deal with Apple. Jesse Peretz (The Shrink Next Door) also exec produces and will direct four episodes. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is a co-EP.