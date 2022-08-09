Eva Longoria to Star in ‘Land of Women’ Series at Apple TV+

Eva Longoria is heading to Apple TV+.

The streamer has given a series order to Land of Women, a six-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Longoria. Carmen Maura (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) will also star in the series, which is based on a best-selling novel by Sandra Barneda.

Land of Women centers on Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker whose life is upended when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties. To escape the criminals to whom her husband is indebted, Gala, her mother, Julia (Maura), and her college-age daughter hide out in a small town in northern Spain’s wine region that Julia fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. They try to remain anonymous, but gossip spreads quickly and family secrets unravel.

The series is in pre-production in Spain and will film in both English and Spanish; viewers will be able to choose which version they watch.

Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira (Apple’s Now and Then) are the creators and writers of Land of Women. Campos will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Longoria (via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Ben Spector. Carlos Sedes (Now and Then) will direct.

Land of Women will be Longoria’s first full-time role in a series since NBC’s comedy Telenovela in 2016. Her recent TV roles include a recurring part on ABC’s Grand Hotel (which she also exec produced) in 2019 and voice work on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and BoJack Horseman. She executive produced HBO Max’s Gordita Chronicles and will star in and produce Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico on CNN in 2023.

Longoria is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen.