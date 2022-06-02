John Malkovich Boards Apple’s WWII Fashion Drama ‘The New Look’

Apple TV+ is adding to the star-studded cast of its drama The New Look.

John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer and Claes Bang have signed on to the series, which chronicles the Paris fashion world at the end of World War II and the rise of designer Christian Dior. Ben Mendelsohn is playing Dior; the cast also includes Juliette Binoche and Maisie Williams.

Produced by Apple Studios, The New Look comes from writer and director Todd A. Kessler (Damages, Bloodline). It’s set against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied France toward the end of World War II and, per the show’s logline, will tell the story of when “Coco Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence that will go on to define generations to come.”

The series will film exclusively in Paris and also feature contemporaries and rivals of Chanel and Dior including Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin and Yves Saint Laurent.

Binoche will play Chanel, and Williams is set to play Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister.

Malkovich (The New Pope, Billions) will play Lucien Lelong, head of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. His influential fashion house employed Dior and Balmain during the occupation. Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love, Mary Poppins Returns) will play Eva Colozzi, Coco Chanel’s friend, confidante and style inspiration. Bang (The Affair, The Outlaws) will play Hans Von Dincklage, aka “Spatz,” a Paris-based Nazi operative.

The New Look is the first project from a recently formed production partnership between Kessler — who is writing, directing and executive producing — and Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Mark A. Baker also produces.

