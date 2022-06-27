Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures Inks Apple TV+ Deal

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures is formalizing its relationship with Apple TV+.

The streamer has signed a first-look deal with Animal Pictures, led by president Danielle Renfew Behrens. Under the multi-year deal, Apple will get the opening shot at series and digital feature projects developed at the company.

The deal comes just a few days after Apple TV+ debuted Loot, a comedy series starring Rudolph and produced by Animal Pictures. The pact with Apple follows a previous first-look deal the company signed at Amazon Studios shortly after long-time friends Rudolph and Lyonne founded it in 2018.

Created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard (Amazon’s Forever, which also starred Rudolph), Loot finds Rudolph playing Molly Novak, a billionaire who becomes tabloid fodder after her husband betrays her. Learning she has a charity foundation, Molly starts giving away her fortune, going on a journey of self-discovery in the process. Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Ron Funches also star.

Animal Pictures also produces season two of Netflix’s Russian Doll, starring Lyonne, Peacock’s forthcoming Poker Face from Rian Johnson and the animated series The Hospital, which has a two-season order at Amazon’s Prime Video. The company’s first feature film, Crush, premiered on Hulu in April, and its documentary Sirens will be released theatrically later this year after debuting at Sundance.