Julianna Margulies Books ‘Morning Show’ Return

Apple TV+’s Morning Show is bringing back a familiar face for its third season.

Julianna Margulies will reprise her role as UBA news anchor Laura Peterson in the forthcoming season. As she did in season two last year, the Emmy winner will have a heavily recurring part on the series. News of Margulies’ return follows that of Jon Hamm joining the cast as a “corporate titan” who sets his sights on acquiring UBA.

The third season is in production now; a premiere date hasn’t been determined.

Margulies’ character shook up the dynamic between morning anchors Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) last season, eventually beginning a relationship with Bradley.

“I found her to be such a compelling, interesting character,” Margulies told The Hollywood Reporter during season two. “When you meet her, she’s already gone through the fire and has come out the other side. She’s comfortable in her own skin, there are no skeletons in her closet, and she is completely at a place in her career that is at the top. She wants from no one. She’s only enjoying her life and who she is in the world.”

Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland) will serve as showrunner for season three of The Morning Show, taking over from Kerry Ehrin. Stoudt also has an overall deal with Apple TV+. She executive produces with Michael Ellenberg of Media Res; along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn of Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine; and director Mimi Leder.