‘Mythic Quest’ Scores Two-Season Renewal at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will continue on its Mythic Quest.

The tech giant’s streaming platform has renewed Mythic Quest for two additional seasons, which will take the comedy series through season four. The pickup announcement comes four months after the show’s second season concluded on Apple TV+.

Co-creator and star Rob McElhenney broke the news on social media Thursday with help from guest star Anthony Hopkins — who earned an Emmy nomination for his narration of the show’s special episode “Everlight” — and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. (Watch it below.)

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

The series dealt with several positive COVID tests during production of season two, including what McElhenney characterized as “one, possibly two” cases of on-set transmission. The show halted production for a couple of weeks before restarting, and he told reporters in February that everyone who tested positive recovered.

“It becomes difficult because we are social animals and because we have a way that we’re used to working and people fall back into those ways, regardless of how many times they are reminded — or we’re all reminded — that we need to keep our face shields down and please stay six feet apart from each other,” he said.

Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft Film & Television produce Mythic Quest. McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz created the show and executive produce with Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television; and David Hornsby.

In addition to McElhenney, the show’s cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Hornsby, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.

Watch “Ron” McElhenney’s announcement of the renewal below.