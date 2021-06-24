Apple Orders First French Language Original Series ‘Liaison’

Apple has greenlit its first-ever French language original series, Liaison.

The high-stakes thriller will star Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Westworld) and Eva Green (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, Casino Royale). The show will feature a mixture of English and French dialogue.

Liaison is a contemporary thriller that will explore how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future. The series blends action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

The series, which was created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages), will be directed by Emmy winner and 24 alum Stephen Hopkins. In addition to Brac and Hopkins, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, Stephen Hopkins and Ed Barlow will executive produce. Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant will produce.

Additional castmembers include Peter Mullan (Ozark), Gerard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), Bukky Bukray (Rocks) and Thierry Fremont (Murder In Mind).

The series order for Liaison comes as there is a growing appetite for local language content, with Netflix shows like Call My Agent! and Lupin proving to be successes. Apple TV+ is currently available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions.