‘Preacher’ EP Sam Catlin Inks Overall Deal at Apple

Breaking Bad and Preacher veteran Sam Catlin is making a home at Apple.

Catlin has signed an overall deal at the tech giant’s Apple TV+, where he’ll develop scripted series projects for the streamer via his Short Drive Entertainment. He heads the company with producing partner Tiffany Prasifka.

Catlin most recently served as executive producer and showrunner of Preacher, which ran for four seasons on AMC. As a co-executive producer of Breaking Bad, he shared in the show’s Emmy wins for best drama series in 2013 and 2014 and in three Writers Guild Awards for best drama from 2012-14. He was also nominated for an individual WGA Award in 2013 for the episode “Fifty-One.”

His other credits include Fox’s Rake, NBC’s Kidnapped and feature film The Great New Wonderful. Catlin is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Catlin joins a sizable roster of creatives with overall or first-look deals at Apple TV+. Among them are Jon Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, The Morning Show‘s Kerry Ehrin, Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green, Lee Eisenberg (Little America), Tracey Oliver, Dickinson creator Alena Smith and Sharon Horgan.