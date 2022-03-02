‘The Afterparty,’ Starring Tiffany Haddish, Renewed at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is keeping The Afterparty rolling.

The streamer has renewed the comedic mystery series starring Tiffany Haddish for a second season. Haddish will reprise her role as Detective Danner and will be joined by a new cast of suspects in season two.

The renewal for The Afterparty comes just ahead of its season finale, which is set to debut Friday.

Created and directed by Chris Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), The Afterparty unravels a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode is told from a different character’s point of view and is filmed in the style of a different film/TV genre — rom-com, action movie, musical, thriller and crime procedural among them.

Miller told reporters during last month’s Television Critics Association press tour that he mapped out the show’s murder mystery beats first, then settled on the appropriate genre for each character. He compared building the show to solving a math problem — which is why the core characters have names that start with common variable letters: A (Sam Richardson’s Anik), B (Ike Barinholtz’s Brett), C (Ilana Glazer’s Chelsea), D (Haddish’s Danner), W (Jamie Demetriou’s Walt), X (Dave Franco’s Xavier), Y (Ben Schwartz’s Yasper) and Z (Zoë Chao’s Zoe).

TriStar Television and Sony Pictures TV Studios produce The Afterparty. Miller and producing partner Phil Lord, who have a rich overall deal at Sony, executive produce via their Lord Miller banner. Anthony King also exec produces; Lord Miller senior vp television Aubrey Lee is a producer.