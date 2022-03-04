‘Acapulco’ Comedy Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is booking a return trip to Acapulco.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the bilingual comedy from Lionsgate TV, which starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Enrique Arrizon. The show is inspired by Derbez’s 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover.

Acapulco is set mainly in the mid-1980s and centers on Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), who gets a dream job working at a resort in the title city. Derbez plays the present-day Máximo and narrates the series. Season two will find the young Máximo dealing with upheaval at the Las Colinas resort, problems at home and a new love interest.

The show’s cast also includes Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

Per usual with streaming platforms, viewer figures for Acapulco aren’t publicly available. The series, which aired its first season in fall 2021, earned mostly positive reviews; The Hollywood Reporter chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg called it “consistently likable.”

Lionsgate Television produces Acapulco in association with 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman created the series, and Chris Harris is showrunner. They executive produce along with director Jay Karas; Derbez and Ben Odell of 3Pas Studios; and The Tannenbaum Company’s Eric Tannebaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang. Sonia Gambaro of 3Pas is co-producer.