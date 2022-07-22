‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Fourth Season at Apple TV+

The space race will continue at Apple TV+.

The tech giant’s streaming service has renewed For All Mankind for a fourth season — with production on the new season set to begin in August. The pickup was announced during the show’s Comic-Con panel on Friday and comes seven weeks into the 10-episode third season.

Created by Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, For All Mankind is set in an alternate history where the Soviet Union was the first country to put a person on the moon and the space race never ended. Season three jumped ahead in time to the early 1990s, with NASA, the Soviets and an unexpected new player in the space race setting their sights on sending humans to Mars.

Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert and fellow executive producer Maril Davis attended Comic-Con along with cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi.

Nedivi and Wolpert (Fargo, The Umbrella Academy) are the showrunners of For All Mankind and executive produce with Moore and Davis (via their Tall Ship Productions), David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. Sony Pictures Television produces the series.