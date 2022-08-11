‘Physical’ Earns Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will continue to feel the burn.

The streamer has ordered a third season of Physical, its 1980s-set dramedy about Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), a San Diego woman who finds her calling in the decade’s aerobics boom. The renewal comes on the heels of the show’s second season finale, which debuted Aug. 5.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew,” creator and showrunner Annie Weisman said in a statement. “Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the north star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ’80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory. The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by Physical is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career, and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.”

Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba and Lou Taylor Pucci. Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) joined the cast in season two as a successful aerobics instructor/entrepreneur.

Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) produces the series. Weisman executive produces with Byrne, Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, director Stephanie Laing and Craig Gillespie.