‘Slow Horses’ Renewed Through Season 4 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is going for a longer ride with Slow Horses.

The streamer has picked up two additional seasons of the spy drama starring Gary Oldman. The renewal will take the show through its fourth season — and the fourth book in the series of novels by Mick Herron on which it’s based.

Season two of Slow Horses, is set to premiere later this year. The first two seasons were shot at the same time (though only the first was announced), and Apple TV+ teased the next installment at the end of the six-episode first season. Season two is based on Dead Lions, the second novel in Herron’s Slough House series and follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his team as they seek to prove a Cold War-era colleague of Lamb’s was murdered.

Seasons three and four will be based on the corresponding books in Herron’s series, Real Tigers and Spook Street.

In addition to Oldman, the Slow Horses cast features Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

The series earned largely positive reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg praising the “excellent ensemble” and noting “potential for these characters and this world to grow richer with time.”

See-Saw Films (Heartstopper, Apple’s The Essex Serpent) produces Slow Horses. Will Smith (Veep, The Thick of It) adapted Herron’s novel and executive produces with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost. Jeremy Lovering will direct the second season, taking over for James Hawes, and Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season.