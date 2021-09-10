‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ Revived at Apple TV+

Muno, Brobee and the Yo Gabba Gabba crew are getting a new life.

Apple TV+ has ordered a new series based on the former Nickelodeon show, which featured a human character, DJ Lance Rock, and a crew of puppets (Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa and Toodee) performing songs and sketches and dancing. The tech giant has picked up 20 half-hour episodes and acquired the original series’ 66-episode library.

The series aired from 2007-15 on Nickelodeon and spawned several live stage tours, a toy line and other merchandise. It also won a Daytime Emmy and two Television Critics Association awards. It was also notable for guest appearances by a host of musicians and actors, among them Mos Def, The Flaming Lips, Jack Black, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, Sarah Silverman, Devo and Weird Al Yankovic.

The new series will be produced by WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, which co-own the property. Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz created the series.

The new Yo Gabba Gabba series stems from a partnership between Apple and WildBrain, which along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions produces several Peanuts series for the streaming platform. Apple TV+’s kids’ programming also includes Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop and a forthcoming Fraggle Rock update.