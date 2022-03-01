Sam Esmail Lands ‘Metropolis’ Series at Apple TV+

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Sam Esmail and Apple TV+ are headed to Metropolis.
The streamer has ordered a series inspired by Fritz Lang’s landmark 1927 film, which depicts a dystopian futuristic world ruled by a wealthy elite while workers toil underground. The series is from Universal Studio Group’s UCP, where Esmail is under a rich overall deal.
Esmail has had Metropolis on his mind for some time: The project first went into development at UCP in late 2016, when Esmail was a hot commodity on the heels of Mr. Robot becoming a cult favorite on USA Network.
Esmail will write and direct every episode of the series. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Lang’s film centered on star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the class divide and was notable for its pioneering visual effects, elaborate set designs and expressionist filmmaking style.
Metropolis is the latest in a long list of projects for Esmail. The multihyphenate is an executive producer of Starz’s forthcoming Gaslit and Peacock’s Angelyne (based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story) and The Resort. He’s also developing a Battlestar Galactica reboot for Peacock and has alt-history drama The American Throne at UCP. On the feature side, he’s writing and directing Leave the World Behind for Netflix, based on a novel by Rumaan Alam; Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke star.
Esmail and producing partner Chad Hamilton will executive produce Metropolis. Esmail is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day