Sam Esmail Lands ‘Metropolis’ Series at Apple TV+

Sam Esmail and Apple TV+ are headed to Metropolis.

The streamer has ordered a series inspired by Fritz Lang’s landmark 1927 film, which depicts a dystopian futuristic world ruled by a wealthy elite while workers toil underground. The series is from Universal Studio Group’s UCP, where Esmail is under a rich overall deal.

Esmail has had Metropolis on his mind for some time: The project first went into development at UCP in late 2016, when Esmail was a hot commodity on the heels of Mr. Robot becoming a cult favorite on USA Network.

Esmail will write and direct every episode of the series. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Lang’s film centered on star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the class divide and was notable for its pioneering visual effects, elaborate set designs and expressionist filmmaking style.

Metropolis is the latest in a long list of projects for Esmail. The multihyphenate is an executive producer of Starz’s forthcoming Gaslit and Peacock’s Angelyne (based on a 2017 Hollywood Reporter story) and The Resort. He’s also developing a Battlestar Galactica reboot for Peacock and has alt-history drama The American Throne at UCP. On the feature side, he’s writing and directing Leave the World Behind for Netflix, based on a novel by Rumaan Alam; Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke star.

Esmail and producing partner Chad Hamilton will executive produce Metropolis. Esmail is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel.