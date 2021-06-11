Apple’s ‘See’ Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

Apple continues to show faith in its scripted originals.

The tech giant has handed out an early season three renewal for its Jason Momoa-led drama series See. Momoa announced the news Thursday during his interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

The news comes ahead of See‘s second season premiere, which is set for Friday, Aug. 27, with episodes debuting weekly on Apple TV+.

The series from Steven Knight and showrunner Jonathan Tropper will introduce Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), who will play Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. Production on season three is already under way in Toronto.

The sci-fi series is set in the future when humankind has lost its sense of sight. Since launching as part of Apple’s debut slate in November 2019, See has earned praise for featuring cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. The show earned a Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

See, produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, is the latest Apple original to score an early renewal, joining the likes of Little America, Ted Lasso, Servant, Trying, Central Park, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Home Before Dark and Mythic Quest, among others. The streamer has yet to technically cancel any of its originals, though Little Voice is not expected to return for a second season.

Apple continues to heavily invest in its scripted originals, with a roster of star-studded series in various stages of production, including Pachinko, Shantaram, The Shrink Next Door, Hedy Lamarr, WeCrashed, Five Days at Memorial, Echo 3 and many more as the company builds a roster designed to compete with streamers including Netflix and Amazon, among others.

Here’s a trailer for season two of See: