Gabrielle Union Boards Apple’s ‘Truth Be Told’ for Season 3

Apple TV+’s drama Truth Be Told has lined up a new co-lead for its third season.

Gabrielle Union has joined the series to star opposite Octavia Spencer. She boards the anthology after Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan (season one) and Kate Hudson (season two) shared top billing with Spencer.

Based on a novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told follows journalist turned true crime podcaster Poppy Scoville (Spencer) as she risks everything, including her life, to pursue truth and justice.

In the third season, Union (Being Mary Jane, Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen) will play Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

Truth Be Told comes from Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the series and executive produces with season three showrunner Maisha Closson (Claws, The L Word: Generation Q); Spencer; Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter; Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Union starred in Spectrum Originals’ L.A.’s Finest for two seasons and played the title role on BET’s Being Mary Jane. Her film credits include Bring It On, Bad Boys II, Almost Christmas and the forthcoming The Perfect Find. She’s repped by Range Media Partners, CAA and The Lede Company.