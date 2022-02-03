Apple TV+ Orders ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series From J.J. Abrams, David E. Kelley

Scott Turow’s bestselling novel Presumed Innocent is becoming a limited series on Apple TV+.

Veteran writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Dustin Thomason, J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

Presumed Innocent is described as “the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.”

The novel was previously made into a hit film in 1990 with Harrison Ford in the lead role. There was also a 1992 TV miniseries spin-off The Burden of Proof, and a TV movie sequel in 2011 titled Innocent.

Kelley plans to “reimagine” Presumed Innocent to explore “obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

The 65-year-old Kelley has perhaps never been more prolific – and certainly has never had so many projects at so many different outlets at roughly the same time. He’s recently had an adaptation of the book Nine Perfect Strangers at Hulu, legal drama Goliath at Amazon, the limited series The Undoing at HBC, the Doogie Howser reboot Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and the basketball dramedy Big Shot at Disney+, Big Sky at ABC and the upcoming adaptation of a Michael Connelly novel The Lincoln Lawyer at Netflix.

And if all that weren’t enough, Kelley’s also recently set up The Missing at Peacock, an adaptation of Anatomy of a Scandal at Netflix, and an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s A Man in Full at Netflix.