‘Invasion’ Renewed for Second Season at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is hunkering down for a longer Invasion.

The iPhone maker’s streaming platform has picked up a second season of the show, a sci-fi drama depicting characters from around the world who are caught up in an alien invasion of Earth. The renewal for Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, comes two days ahead of the show’s first season finale, which debuts Friday.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story,” said Kinberg (the X-Men franchise, Paramount+’s Twilight Zone). “And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.”

Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill star in Invasion, which films in multiple locales around the world.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what Invasion creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters — as well as our planet — in season two.”

Kinberg and Weil (Hunters) executive produce with director Jakob Verbruggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis and Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh exec produces for Boat Rocker Studios.