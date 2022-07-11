‘Loot’ Renewed for Second Season at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is out to collect some more Loot.

The tech giant’s streaming service has renewed Loot, starring and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, for a second season. The pickup comes at the midpoint of the comedy’s 10-episode first season, and two weeks after Apple signed a first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company headed by Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Loot was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Rudolph plays Molly Novak, a billionaire whose seemingly perfect life falls apart when her husband of 20 years betrays her and her public spiral becomes tabloid fodder. After learning she has a charitable foundation, Molly and its no-nonsense head Sofia (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) form a plan to give away much of her fortune.

The show’s cast also includes Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon and Ron Funches.

“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented Loot cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss in a statement. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.”

The series has earned mostly favorable reviews from critics, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg praising the easy rapport the cast has while also noting there’s “ample” room for the series to grow. Detailed viewing data for Loot isn’t yet available.

Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, who previously worked with Rudolph on Amazon’s Forever, created Loot. (Yang is also an executive producer of Apple’s Little America.) They executive produce with Rudolph, Lyonne and Behrens for Animal Pictures and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Universal Television produces.