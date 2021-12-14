‘Servant’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Apple TV+

Whatever happens in the third season of Servant, it won’t mark the end for the series. That’s coming in season four.

Apple TV+ has renewed the psychological thriller, which counts M. Night Shyamalan among its executive producers, for a fourth season. The pickup comes a month and change ahead of Servant‘s third season premiere, which is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Shortly after the renewal announcement Tuesday, Shyamalan tweeted that the show’s fourth season will be its last: “I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it,” he wrote. “It was a huge risk. Thanks Apple TV+ & Servant cast, crew & fans.”

“Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created,” said Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss. “With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four.”

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple (Laruen Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) after an unimaginable tragedy causes a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. The cast also includes Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint; Sunita Mani joins the series for season three.

Tony Basgallop created Servant and executive produces with Shyamalan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan and Taylor Latham. Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge and Escape Artists produce.