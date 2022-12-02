‘Surface’ Renewed for Second Season at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is headed back to the Surface.

The tech giant’s streaming service has picked up a second season of the thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The renewal comes three months after the conclusion of its eight-episode first season.

Created by Veronica West (High Fidelity) and produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, Surface follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), a woman who has extreme memory loss after a traumatic head injury. In the first season, set in San Francisco, Sophie seeks to rediscover herself, unearthing sins ranging from an affair to much deeper questions about a hidden past and her true identity.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” Mbatha-Raw, who’s also an executive producer, said in a statement. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

Added West, “This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world — I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two. It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey.”

The second season will shift the setting to Sophie’s hometown of London, where she’ll find out where she really came from and what made her into the flawed person she is. The mess she left behind in San Francisco, however, will catch up with her — something West hinted at following the season finale.

“She certainly leaves a tsunami in the wake of her actions, so people are not going to let sleeping dogs lie,” West told The Hollywood Reporter after the season ended. “Even if Sophie has other plans, I think there’s definitely a possibility that some of the people we love from season one would come back.”

West is the showrunner of Surface and executive produces with Mbatha-Raw and Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Sam Miller, Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates were the season one directors.