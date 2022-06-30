‘Pachinko’ Star Anna Sawai Among Five Joining Apple’s Godzilla Series

Apple TV+ and Legendary Television’s Godzilla and Titans series has begun assembling its human cast.

Pachinko star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski have joined the drama from Legendary, which is expanding the studio’s Monsterverse to TV. WandaVision’s Matt Shakman will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer.

The untitled series is set in the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that wrecked San Francisco. It will follow a family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Sawai will play Cate, a teacher and G-Day survivor who travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a secret. Watabe will play Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who wants to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father.

Clemons (Transparent, Zack Snyder’s Justice League) will play May, an American expatriate who uses a roguish exterior to protect both herself and others. Tippett (Mare of Easttown) will play Tim, an office worker who dreams of secret agent adventure. Laswoski (Versailles) plays Duvall, an expert agent with unwavering confidence in herself and her skillset.

The series will continue the Monsterverse instigated by Legendary’s 2014 Godzilla film. The movie series encompasses four films so far, most recently last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

Chris Black (Outcast, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) co-created the series, with Black serving as showrunner. They executive produce with Shakman; Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell; and Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd., which owns Godzilla and other monster characters and has licensed them to Legendary.

Sawai is repped by WME, United Agents, Zero Gravity and Felker Toczek; Watabe by AFA Prime Talent Media, Bunny Lake Studio in Japan, and Yorn Levine; Clemons by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen; Tippett by Paradigm by Perennial Entertainment; and Lasowski by Curtis Brown UK and Sherpa Talent.