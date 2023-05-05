Apple’s ‘Loot’ Shut Down as Striking Writers Disrupt Production (Exclusive)

Add Apple’s Loot to the list of shows that have been impacted by the writers strike.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Apple comedy produced by Universal Television has shut down after picketers disrupted filming of the comedy starring and exec produced by Maya Rudolph. Production is currently on hold and it’s unclear when — or even if — it will resume.

Reps for producers Universal Television declined comment, and Apple did not immediately respond to THR’s request for comment.

A source close to the production said picketing members of the Writers Guild of America arrived at the Bel-Air mega-mansion that is used for filming the series Friday, and Rudolph is said to have retreated to her trailer, unwilling to return to work.

The nearly 12,000-member writers guild began striking Tuesday as their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired. Both sides have been unable to come to a new deal. It’s unclear when talks between both sides will resume.

The WGA is seeking wage increases, additional compensation for streaming, viewership transparency and protections against the burgeoning practice of mini-rooms and the use of artificial intelligence.

Loot was in production on its second season. The series was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, who previously worked with Rudolph on Amazon’s Forever. The series revolves around a billionaire whose seemingly perfect life falls apart when her husband of 20 years betrays her and her public spiral becomes tabloid fodder. After learning she has a charitable foundation, Molly (Rudolph) and its no-nonsense head Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose) form a plan to give away much of her fortune.

A number of scripted productions have either suspended production or paused amid the writers strike.