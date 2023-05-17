Apple’s ‘Physical’ to End With Season 3

Apple is poised to say farewell to Physical.

The iPhone maker and streamer on Wednesday announced that its Rose Byrne-led series from creator Annie Weisman will conclude with its upcoming third season. The final 10 episodes of the 1980s-set aerobics dramedy will debut Aug. 2.

“We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory,” said star and executive producer Byrne and creator, writer and executive producer Weisman in a statement announcing the news. “With this final season, Sheila’s three-act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

Season three of the comedy, which features Zooey Deschanel joining as a series regular, is Byrne’s second TV series for Apple. She reunites with Seth Rogen in Platonic, a comedy series from Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco that debuts May 24.

“Over the course of three enthralling seasons of Physical, we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

Physical becomes the latest Apple series to wrap its run and joins Truth Be Told, Dear Edward, Shantaram, The Mosquito Coast, Servant, See, Little Voice, Mr. Corman, Dickinson and Home Before Dark.

Apple, like other streamers, does not release viewership data.