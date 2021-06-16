‘Mrs. America,’ ‘Dave’ Writer April Shih Inks FX Productions Overall Deal

Writer April Shih, who has written for several FX series, is formalizing her relationship with the cable outlet.

Shih — who has worked on Dave, Mrs. America and You’re the Worst — has signed an overall deal with FX Productions, where she and producing partner Jen Goyne Blake will develop projects via their newly formed production company, Diversity Hire Ltd.

“April is a truly versatile writer and we appreciate and admire everything she has contributed to series as varied as You’re the Worst, Mrs. America and Dave,” said Gina Balian, president original programming at FX. “April has FX’s full support in developing her own shows and are excited about her company’s efforts to champion other original voices to help us at FX create the next generation of programming.”

Shih is currently developing a half-hour series at FX called Love Rules with Larry Wilmore, The District, Joanna Coles and ABC Studios. She also has a potential series in development with Warner Bros. TV and Paramount TV Studios.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be a part of the FX family. It has truly been a privilege to work on several of FX’s original, boundary-pushing series and I could not be more excited to create and develop shows to add to their phenomenal lineup,” said Shih. “I’m also grateful to be on this journey with Jen Goyne Blake, who brings her talent for finding gems where no one else wants to look and her true passion for artist support and development. The wonderful team at FX has continually put their money where their mouth is in their commitment to being an ‘artist first’ studio, and we feel that they are in alignment with our mission to create meaningful, soul-oriented stories under our banner Diversity Hire Ltd. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Shih and Blake first worked together when Shih’s project Tilting was selected for the episodic lab at the Sundance Institute, which Blake headed. The two are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.