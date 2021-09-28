‘Archer’ Renewed for Season 13 on FXX

We swear we had something for this: Archer is getting a 13th season on FXX.

The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes.

The move follows the passing of co-star Jessica Walter in March. Walter voiced Malory Archer on the series since its first episode. The loss will be creatively addressed in the show’s new episodes.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

Archer‘s 12th season (which includes Walter) is currently airing and its seventh episode debuts Wednesday night. Next season’s episodes will likewise premiere on FXX and be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Archer is a half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In the current season, Archer and gang go up against a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency).