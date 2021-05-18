Arlo, Lionsgate, ‘Sex Education’ Producer Team on Music Industry Drama Series

British recording artist, songwriter and actor Arlo, Lionsgate and Eleven Films, producer of Netflix hit series Sex Education, are developing a scripted TV series about the music industry, which the rising star will front.

Eleven will produce the drama that will follow “a young man in East London dealing with the complex relationship between his working-class background and success in the music industry,” according to a plot description.

Working with Arlo on the show is writer and director Aki Omoshaybi, whose debut feature film as a writer, director and producer, Real, had its world premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival.

Arlo signed a recording deal earlier this year with Sony Music Entertainment’s Arista Records label. Repped by CAA worldwide for TV, music and film, he was named one of the influential new faces in music in U.K. newspaper The Evening Standard. The singer has attracted millions of music streams.

“Arlo is an exciting young actor and recording artist with a strong creative vision and an inspiring and relatable story that will translate into a compelling scripted television series,” said Lionsgate U.K. senior vp international acquisitions & co-productions Marc Lorber. “Already a rising superstar in the music world, we’re thrilled to partner with him on his first foray into television.”

“Arlo and Aki are prodigiously talented, insightful people as well as being beautifully in tune when it comes to the story they want to tell together,” added Eleven co-founder and creative director Joel Wilson.

Lionsgate TV’s credits include Orange Is The New Black, Nashville, Dear White People, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Mad Men. Arlo is repped by CAA.