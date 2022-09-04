Armie Hammer Accuser Slams ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries Team: “They Remind Me of Armie”

Effie, the woman whose claims against Armie Hammer launched an ongoing Los Angeles Police Department sexual assault investigation, is speaking out against House of Hammer, Discovery+’s new docuseries about the embattled actor and his famous family.

The 26-year-old European, who declined to give her last name due to fear of harassment, came forward in March 2021, alongside her lawyer Gloria Allred, and accused Hammer of rape, detailing an on-and-off relationship between her and the actor that she said lasted four years.

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie said at the time, alleging that he repeatedly slammed her head against a wall resulting in bruises to her face and “committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent.”

A month after she came forward, Effie was approached about participating in House of Hammer, but she chose not to, telling the Los Angeles Times that she found it “inappropriate” to “exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people’s lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy.”

Despite not wanting to be a part of directors Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs’ series, Effie’s claims about Hammer are detailed in its three episodes, which featured screenshots that she posted on her Instagram account and a clip from the 2021 press conference where she alleged that he raped her.

“The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” Effie told the Times. “When I keep screaming ‘no,’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

While Effie chose not to be a part of the series, her lawyer sat for an interview, stating, “Kinky is not against the law. Rape is.”

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler denies the assault, describing Effie’s claims as an “attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid.”

The attorney said in a statement at the time of the allegations, “Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Discovery+ did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.