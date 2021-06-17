Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Tops Streaming Chart for Debut Weekend

Zack Snyder’s movie Army of the Dead racked up a sizable opening weekend audience for Netflix. Jupiter’s Legacy, meanwhile, plummeted in its third week of release.

Army of the Dead — a followup to Snyder’s 2004 film Dawn of the Dead — topped Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of May 17-23. The zombie movie racked up 913 million minutes of viewing time for the week, equivalent to about 6.17 million full plays of the 148-minute film.

Army of the Dead was far and away the most viewed title on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon’s Prime Video for the week. The previous No. 1, Jupiter’s Legacy, fell by 60 percent from 1.02 billion minutes of viewing time to 405 million — a steep drop that may give some insight into Netflix’s decision to scrap the series a month after its debut.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale finished first among original series with 516 million minutes of watch time, down about 12 percent from a week earlier. Season two of the thriller Who Killed Sara was a close second with 500 million minutes, but it was a fairly light week for the top 10 original shows.

Lucifer (321 million minutes) re-entered the top 10 a week ahead of the second part of season five premiering. Amazon’s The Underground Railroad (289 million) rose slightly in its second week, and Netflix’s limited series Halston premiered with 211 million minutes.

NCIS was the top acquired show with 690 million minutes of watch time. Former Crackle series StartUp remained strong as well, drawing 657 million minutes of Netflix users’ time.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for May 17-23 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk.

Original Series

1. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 516 million minutes viewed

2. Who Killed Sara? (Netflix), 500 million

3. Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix), 405 million

4. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), 379 million

5. The Upshaws (Netflix), 357 million

6. Lucifer (Netflix), 321 million

7. The Underground Railroad (Amazon), 289 million

8. Halston (Netflix), 211 million

9. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 199 million

10. Castlevania (Netflix), 188 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 690 million minutes

2. StartUp (Netflix), 657 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 644 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 575 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 517 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 378 million

7. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 315 million

8. Supernatural (Netflix), 298 million

9. New Girl (Netflix), 258 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 221 million

Movies

1. Army of the Dead* (Netflix), 913 million minutes

2. The Woman in the Window* (Netflix), 456 million

3. The Mitchells vs. the Machines* (Netflix), 401 million

4. Moana (Disney+), 177 million

5. Sabotage (Netflix), 174 million

6. I Am All Girls* (Netflix), 144 million

7. Without Remorse* (Amazon), 120 million

8. Frozen II (Disney+), 117 million

9. Raya and the Last Dragon* (Disney+), 115 million

10. Frozen (Disney+), 114 million