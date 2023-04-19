Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix Action-Comedy Series ‘FUBAR’ Reveals Official Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to fill a pothole in Netflix’s action series lineup.

Below is the official trailer for the icon’s new series FUBAR, a project loosely inspired by his 1994 hit True Lies. The series represents the Terminator star and former California governor’s first regular TV gig.

The set-up: “When a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro) learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

The series co-stars Barbaro coming off Top Gun Maverick in a performance that displays a myriad of action-drama-comedy talents as she goes toe-to-toe with the 76-year-old icon (she was also famously one of only a few actors who managed not to throw up during Maverick‘s intense flight training exercises).

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Schwarzenegger also announced this week his upcoming self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which will be published Oct. 10.

The eight-episode series also co-stars Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

The series is executive produced by Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Netflix begins streaming FUBAR on May 25.