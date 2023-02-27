Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes One in the Junk in Netflix Spy Series Teaser

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s TV-starring debut is set for late spring.

The Terminator star and former California governor’s Netflix series FUBAR will premiere May 25, the streamer announced. The eight-episode series is an action comedy from creator and showrunner Nick Santora (Reacher) and Skydance Television about a father and daughter (Schwarzenegger and Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been working as CIA operatives and are now forced to become partners.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

The show’s premiere will come just over two years after Netflix picked it up to series. FUBAR will follow the father and daughter as they “realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all,” per the show’s logline. “The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.”

“I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me,” said Santora. “The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass…that’s why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action. And it is all that — and more.”

The show’s cast also includes Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster — who in a brief teaser (watch it below) gives Schwarzenegger’s character a nut tap — Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.

Santora and Schwarzenegger executive produce with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost and Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Watch the date announcement teaser below.