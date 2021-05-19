Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series Earns Series Pickup at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first TV series as a leading man is officially a go.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the untitled show, described as a global spy adventure series centered on a father and daughter (Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro). The project from Skydance TV and creator Nick Santora (Amazon’s Reacher, CBS’ Scorpion) will be the Terminator star’s first scripted series.

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix,” said Schwarzenegger. “I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Netflix landed rights to the project in November 2020 after outbidding several other outlets, then put it into development under a script to series model.

Schwarzenegger and Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) will play a father and daughter, who both work for the CIA unbeknownst to the other. They realize their relationship is built on lies and they don’t really know each other at all. Forced to team up, they sort through their family issues against a backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Schwarzenegger has a long-standing relationship with Skydance, which produced the last two Terminator films, Genisys and Dark Fate. Santora has an overall deal at the independent studio, which is behind Amazon’s Reacher, based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child.

Santora will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Schwarzenegger and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Skydance TV and Netflix have previously collaborated on Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon.