Paul Garnes Named President of ARRAY Filmworks

ARRAY head of physical production Paul Garnes is moving to lead the organization’s content company ARRAY Filmworks.

Garnes, Ava DuVernay’s producing partner since her 2011 Sundance-winning debut feature Middle of Nowhere, is replacing president Sarah Bremner, who was hired from Netflix in May 2020 and is stepping down for a personal hiatus. “Sarah is a thoughtful executive who has built a wonderful creative development team here and is respected by our showrunners and artists,” DuVernay said in a statement. “I’m grateful for her time at ARRAY, look forward to continuing our friendship and wish her good health and happiness always.”

In his new role, Garnes will oversee the entirety of creative development, physical production and post-production for ARRAY Filmworks’ film and television slate, which includes the upcoming unscripted series Home Sweet Home (NBC) and One Perfect Shot (HBO Max), pilot Naomi (The CW) and limited series Colin in Black & White (Netflix) and DMZ (HBO Max), as well as continuing series, Cherish the Day (OWN), all of which Garnes has worked on since he joined ARRAY in March 2020.

“Paul has been my true and trusted partner for the past decade, the one who takes my dreams off the page and makes them a reality on the set and beyond,” DuVernay said in a statement. “He’s simply the best at what he does and the way that he does it – with warmth and wisdom, gusto and grace. It brings me great joy to work even more closely with Paul as he leads ARRAY Filmworks into a new era with our stellar team.”

Prior to his partnership with DuVernay, Garnes served as vice president and executive in charge of production for the Tyler Perry Company and also held senior executive roles at Foxx/King Productions and Simmons-Lathan Media Group. The Columbia College Chicago alumnus worked his way up as production manager, line producer and producer on movies and TV series for such companies as Disney, DreamWorks, HBO, ABC, NBC, BET, Sony/Screen Gems, Magnolia and Paramount.

“I first met Ava when she was a film publicist in the ’90s, which led to me producing one of her early features on a shoestring budget,” Garnes, whose other collaborations with DuVernay include Selma and OWN’s Queen Sugar, for which he oversees production and serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. “Since day one, we have had a creative and collaborative partnership that I treasure. I look forward to expanding our work together and continuing to produce stories with meaning and mission under Ava’s incredible vision.”

Founded by DuVernay in 2011, ARRAY encompasses four entities: content company ARRAY Filmworks, film distribution arm ARRAY Releasing, non-profit group ARRAY Alliance and the programming and production center ARRAY Creative Campus.