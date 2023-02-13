Skip to main content
‘Arrested Development’ to Exit Netflix in March as Licensing Deal Expires

All five seasons of the comedy series will be removed from the streamer on March 15.

Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, Lauren Weedman, Will Arnett, David Cross and Jason Bateman in 'Arrested Development'
Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, Lauren Weedman, Will Arnett, David Cross and Jason Bateman in 'Arrested Development' Saeed Adyani/Netflix

All five seasons of Arrested Development are set to leave Netflix next month as part of a licensing agreement that is set to expire by March 15, a Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The hit comedy series, which starred Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat, received an Emmy award in 2004 for best comedy series but was canceled by Fox in 2006 after three seasons.

In 2013, Netflix revived the show with an additional two seasons as a co-production with 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Entertainment. The final season was released in 2018 and 2019 in two parts.

The show was created by Mitchell Hurwitz, with Ron Howard attached as an executive producer and narrator before making an appearance on the show in later seasons.

Fans will have until March 14 to watch Arrested Development on Netflix before all seasons and episodes, including the two co-produced by Netflix, are removed from the platform.

The first three seasons of the show still remain available to watch on Hulu.

