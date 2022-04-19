Arsenio Hall to Return to Talk Show Format for Netflix Is A Joke Fest

Arsenio Hall is returning to the talk show format — for a limited time only.

Hall will host Arsenio! Live From Netflix is a Joke Fest for four nights at the streamer’s comedy megaevent Netflix is a Joke Fest at the Hollywood Roosevelt theater in Los Angeles.

The shows, set to take place on May 2, 3, 4 and 5, will feature Hall interviewing celebrity guests as well as stand-up comedy and more. Each show will be available to watch on YouTube, with audio-only versions available on Netflix Is A Joke Radio (SXM Ch. 93). Tickets are on sale at the festival’s website.

Netflix is a Joke Fest is an 11-day stand-up comedy festival backed by streaming giant Netflix, and will feature 130 comics with some of the biggest names in the industry in its inaugural lineup including Dave Chappelle, Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr and Conan O’Brien. The L.A.-based event will take place across 25 venues.

The comedy festival was originally scheduled for last spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Hall’s original groundbreaking syndicated late-night series The Arsenio Hall Show debuted in 1989 and ran for six seasons and 1,406 episodes. Appealing to a much younger and diverse audience than the network talk shows, the show immediately became culturally influential. The Arsenio Hall Show was revived in 2013 for one season.