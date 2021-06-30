Ashley Morgan Smithline Says Marilyn Manson’s “Denying Any Accountability at All”

Ashley Morgan Smithline says Marilyn Manson made her afraid “he would end my life” and is “denying any accountability at all,” in response to a statement released by the singer’s spokesperson that has called her claims of sexual abuse “falsehoods.”

Smithline appeared this morning on The View along with her lawyer Jay Ellwanger to discuss her new lawsuit against Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. Within the lawsuit, several allegations are made against the singer, including sexual assault, sexual battery, human trafficking and unlawful imprisonment.

“I would say that it’s further proof that he’s denying any accountability at all,” she said after lawyer and The View co-host Sunny Hostin read the statement provided by Warner’s spokesperson. “That he completely takes no responsibility for anything he’s done.”

The statement, which was provided to both The View and to Rolling Stone, Warner’s rep “strongly” denied Smithline’s claims.

“There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them,” the statement continued. “This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010. Manson hasn’t seen Ms. Smithline since then.”

Ellwanger also responded to the statement, telling The View hosts, “It’s one thing to issue a statement to the media and it’s another thing to respond to a lawsuit. And we’ll look forward to seeing what the evidence shows in this case, and the evidence will back up the claims made in the complaint.”

Earlier in the interview, Smithline told the co-hosts that Manson’s abuse, which she says involved rape and emotional manipulation, made her “absolutely” fear for her life.

“Very early on, he made it clear that my life was definitely in danger and that he could kill me at any time,” she said. “I was afraid all the time that he would end my life.”

The model shared that she “was extremely manipulated” and “coerced into being with him in the first place,” leaving her feeling as if she “couldn’t escape it.” She also shared, while visibly shaken, one of her first abusive experiences with the singer, in which she woke up “bound” as he penetrated her unconscious body.

When asked about why she had waited to come forward, Smithline pointed to a culture that blames women for what their attackers do.

“Are we blaming women for wearing short skirts and having a drink at a party?” she questioned. “I think that that’s the problem. That we’re focusing on like, ‘They should have known better.'”

Ellwanger went on to say that, “I think for survivors like Ashley, it’s important for the viewers to remember that there are only two avenues where they can seek justice. One is the criminal justice system and Ashley has done that she has spoken to the district attorney in Los Angeles.”

“She has spoken to detectives she has provided evidence and at this point, it’s out of her hands as to what decisions the District Attorney in L.A. decides to do,” he continued. “But when it comes to the civil justice system, that is where a survivor like Ashley can take control of the narrative and to change the timeline into one that they are able to dictate.”

Smithline is the fourth woman to sue Mason after Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, the rocker’s former personal assistant Ashley Walters, and another woman who has remained anonymous.

During her appearance on The View, the model also detailed how the two first got in contact over Skype, before she was bombarded with messages across social media from the singer.

The lawsuit further details the specifics around Smithline and Manson’s relationship, which she says started out consensual but quickly became abusive sexually. She alleges that he burned, choked and bit her, used a knife to cut her several times, and even branded her. Smithline, who is Jewish, also claims that he asked her to bring him Nazi paraphernalia as a means of emotionally abusing her.

Towards the end of the interview, Smithline shared what she wanted from her lawsuit and her decision to come forward. Outside of helping fellow abusive survivors and encouraging them to get out of their relationships, she said she was looking for accountability from the rocker.

“I want him to be held accountable. I want him to take responsibility for his actions,” she said. “At this point, we’ve done everything that we can. I am not a judge. I’m not a jury. But I really hope that he is held accountable for his actions.”