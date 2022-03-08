Ashley Nicole Black to Host Writers Guild Awards

Ashley Nicole Black will host the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

The comedian, writer, actress and producer is also a nominee this year for her work on season two of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of my fellow union members,” Black said in her statement, before poking fun at the fact that the show wouldn’t be in person. “Even if it’s a little unfair that, since it’s virtual, I’ll be the only one who has to put on Spanx.”

The awards show’s executive producer Hugh Fink added in his own statement, “Getting the superbly talented Ashley Nicole Black to host this year’s show is the definition of pulling off a coup. What Ashley doesn’t realize is that for this year’s show, by pure coincidence, we’ve required all nominees and presenters to also wear Spanx.”

Black was previously nominated for two Writers Guild awards for her past work on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and won an Emmy for her work on the show’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Last year she signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group and has the tentatively-titled The Other Hamilton, about Wall Street’s first Black millionaire, in the works for HBO Max. She’s also known for her work as a writer and actress on A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The 2022 Writers Guild Awards is set to be take place on Sunday, March 20 as a virtual event.