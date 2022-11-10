Ashley Tisdale to Star in CBS Comedy ‘Brutally Honest’

CBS is looking to Ashley Tisdale for its next comedy hit.

The network has put into development the single-camera comedy Brutally Honest, set to star Tisdale.

The comedy, which is loosely inspired by Tisdale’s life, explores how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage … all before lunch.

Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, the duo behind ABC’s critically praised comedy Trophy Wife and 2019 feature Booksmart, are set to pen the script for the CBS Studios-produced project. Tisdale will also serve as an exec producer on Brutally Honest.

Brutally Honest brings Haskins and Halpern back to CBS after the longtime writing duo delivered Patricia Heaton comedy Carol’s Second Act to the network. The duo is based at CBS Studios with an overall deal.

Tisdale is repped by Untitled, Gersh and attorney Tara Kole. Haskins and Halpern are with UTA, Rise Management and attorney Warren Dern.