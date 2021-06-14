‘Assassin’s Creed’ Netflix Series Taps ‘Die Hard’ Writer to Adapt

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise has found a writer.

Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) has been tapped to pen the project, which will take on the sprawling world of the mega-selling video game franchise. The streamer and game publisher Ubisoft announced the project in October 2020.

Netflix declined comment.

Assassin’s Creed is a further step into development based on video game IP at Netflix, which also has breakout hit The Witcher and has ordered a Resident Evil series as well. The move also fits into the company’s strategy under global TV chief Bela Bajaria to seek out properties with worldwide appeal.

The Assassin’s Creed series, which launched in 2007, now spans 11 games and has sold some 155 million copies worldwide. It was previously adapted for a 2016 feature film starring Michael Fassbender, which grossed $240 million worldwide against a $125 million budget.

Netflix and Ubisoft have been discussing an Assassin’s Creed series as far back as 2016. The partnership between the two companies also calls for development of other properties based on the game, which centers on the time-hopping war between two secret societies, the Assassins and Templars.

Stuart’s attachment to the Netflix project will also deepen his relationship with the streamer, where he also created animated limited series The Liberator and the upcoming Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff of the History Channel drama. He is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.

