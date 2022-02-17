‘Atlanta’ Ending With Season 4 on FX

Atlanta’s end is officially in sight.

FX CEO John Landgraf revealed Thursday during his time at the Television Critics Association’s (virtual) winter press tour that the previously announced fourth season of Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning comedy will be its last.

Landgraf noted the final two seasons have already been filmed.

The decision to wrap the series comes as little surprise as Glover last year departed his overall deal with Disney-backed FX in favor of a rich pact with Amazon. The third season will debut in March, followed by the final run in the fall.

“The new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta,” Landgraf told reporters Thursday.

Glover has already been hard at work at Amazon, setting an adaptation Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie feature Mr. and Mrs. Smith for the streamer. The series, which was originally poised to star Glover opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge, was due this year but the former Fleabag Emmy winner dropped out. As THR exclusively reported in September, the role will be recast as insiders noted the streamer still hopes to debut the show in 2022. Glover is also working on a music series for Amazon called Hive, though the streamer has yet to confirm the show, which counts Malia Obama among its writers room.

FX and Glover filmed both seasons three and four back-to-back in a bid to return the comedy to the air as soon as possible. The series last aired in May 2018. Even with the Amazon deal, sources said Glover had a carve-out to continue with Atlanta should he have wanted to extend the show beyond season four. That’s no longer the case.

During its run, Atlanta has earned two Emmys for Glover for lead actor in a comedy as well as a directing prize for its creator, writer and star. The directing win was the first for a Black director of a comedy series.

Elsewhere at TCA, Landgraf also confirmed that Lil Dicky comedy Dave would return for its third season.