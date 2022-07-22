‘Atlanta’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date and Surreal Teaser

After going almost four years between seasons two and three, FX’s Atlanta will now release seasons three and four within a few months.

The Disney-owned cable network has set a September premiere for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning series (with a specific date still to be announced). The premiere will come about four months after the last episode of season three aired on May 10.

FX also released a teaser for the final season — though it’s light on any kind of story details and heavy on surreal imagery, from a piano falling from the sky to a striped alligator scaling the wall of a liquor store. (Watch it below.)

After spending season three in Europe, Earn (Glover), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) return to their hometown. “But the question is,” the show’s logline reads, “has Atlanta changed or have they?”

Atlanta’s first two seasons won five Emmy Awards, and season three is nominated for three more — Glover for best actor in a comedy series, Hiro Murai for directing for a comedy and Christian Sprenger for outstanding cinematography in a single-camera series.

FX Productions produces the series. Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle executive produce.