‘Atlanta’ Writer Janine Nabers Inks Amazon Overall Deal

Writer Janine Nabers is putting down roots at Amazon Studios.

The Atlanta and Watchmen scribe has inked an overall deal with the retail giant/streamer. Under the pact, Nabers is already prepping a music drama alongside Donald Glover and also has thriller Syd in the works for the Jennifer Salke-led platform.

“Amazon Studios has fostered some of the most compelling voices of our generation, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with them,” Nabers said. “As a playwright and TV writer, I’m committed to writing original and subversive character-driven stories. I’m very excited for the road ahead.”

Syd, from Annapurna, is about a powerful Black tech CEO who wakes up one morning to discover a mysterious entity has hacked its way into his life, and in order to regain control he must follow a series of sinister clues. Nabers is co-creating the project with Etan Marciano (Dietland).

Nabers is a co-exec producer and writer on the upcoming third and fourth seasons of FX’s Atlanta. She’s also readying Hive, which a potential Amazon series she’s writing for Glover that is rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure. Hive in February had already begun staffing a writers room, with Malia Obama among those recruited to work on the series. Glover inked his own rich overall deal with Amazon earlier this year and is rumored to be landing his own channel on Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

“Janine is a singular talent with a special voice. Her ability to inhabit distinct characters and worlds is so powerful,” said Marc Resteghini, head of development at Amazon Studios. “With her joining Amazon Studios as a creator and producer, our slate is immediately enhanced.”

Nabers is repped by WME, Viewfinder Management and Hansen Jacobson.