‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘Accused’ Added to ATX TV Festival Lineup

The ATX TV Festival has added additional programming for this year’s festival, taking place June 1-4 in Austin, Texas.

New programming announced Thursday includes a conversation between Tiny Beautiful Things creator, showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar and author and executive producer Cheryl Strayed discussing collaborating on the adaptation and bringing the limited series to life.

Whitney Cummings and Betsy Brandt will moderate a panel with Accused showrunner and executive producer Howard Gordon where they will discuss adapting the series and the show’s explorations of ordinary people navigating extraordinary situations.

Other panels will also include conversations between Andor‘s creator Tony Gilroy and writer Beau Willimon on the series’ first season, HouseBroken team Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden and voice actors Tim Simons and Clea DuVall discussing the Fox comedy, the grown-ish team and castmembers Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons giving a first look at season 6, a Q&A with the team and cast of Cruel Summer season 2, FROM star Harold Perrineau and director and executive producer Jack Bender talking about season 2, and Mayans M.C. showrunner Elgin James and cast members JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and JR Bourne giving an inside look at the final season.

ATX will also spotlight Amazon Prime Video’s series The Ride and have a “Leading Ladies of Prime Video” session with Justina Machado, Emeraude Toubia and Gloria Calderon Kellett.

Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, executive producer Maril Davis and executive producer and writer Toni Graphia will appear on a “Women of Outlander” panel in celebration of “World Outlander Day” on June 1. A Dawson’s Creek 25th anniversary screening and conversation was previously announced.

A celebration of the music television series Austin City Limits will take place via a “Backstage with Austin City Limits: 50 Years of Making Music in Austin” panel moderated by chief content officer Sara Robertson with Austin PBS and the producers and technicians of the series.

Other panels will include a look casting adaptations featuring casting directors Jeanie Bacharach (The Dropout, Station Eleven), Richard Hicks (The Last Thing He Told Me), Felicia Fasano (A League of Their Own) and David Rapaport (Riverdale, You), as well as a dive into costume design featuring designers Trayce Gigi Field (Poker Face, A League of Their Own) and Tiffany Hasbourne (P-Valley).

The ATX Festival will also hold a Cheers reunion event presented by Paramount+ on Friday, June 2, and the season 3 premiere of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones on Saturday, June 3.

The opening night of the event will feature the world premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval.

This year will mark the first edition of the event since the ATX festival was acquired in November by Penske Media Corporation. (The Hollywood Reporter is owned by PME Holdings, LLC, a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge.)

Badges are on sale now at atxfestival.com/attend.